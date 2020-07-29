Epson SureColor T2170 24-Inch Desktop Wide-Format Wireless Inkjet Printer



Get high-performance technical and graphics printing at an incredible value with the 24-inch SureColor T2170 wide-format wireless printer. Fast and reliable, the SureColor T2170 produces accurate A1/D-size prints in 43 seconds (1), and delivers precise blueprints, line drawings and posters up to 24 inches, all from a clean, compact desktop design. Easy to set up and operate, this printer offers a variety of convenient features, including a large 4.3″ color touchscreen that makes operation simple and intuitive. Next-generation high-capacity UltraChrome XD2 pigment inks produce durable, instant-dry prints. And, with integrated wireless and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity (2), you can easily print from tablets and smartphones (3), from virtually anywhere in the office.* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.1. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.2. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software. 3. Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect4. Product size excluding optional stand.5. For convenient and reasonable recycling options, visit www.epson.com/recycle6. SmartWay is an innovative partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that reduces greenhouse gases and other air pollutants and improves fuel efficiency.

Fast Print Speeds — produce accurate A1/D-size prints in 43 seconds (1).

Easy to Operate — large, intuitive 4.3″ LCD color touchscreen simplifies print tasks

High-capacity Cartridges — up to 50 mL for color and 80 mL for Black

Print from Virtually Anywhere in the Office — easily print from tablets, smartphones and more (3) with integrated wireless plus router-free Wi-Fi Direct printing (2)

Performance You Can Count On — PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead offers Precision Droplet Control for outstanding clarity, plus commercial-grade reliability with Nozzle Verification Technology

Durable, Instant-dry Prints — with UltraChrome XD2 pigment ink

Versatile Media Handling — accommodates rolls up to 24 inches wide and sheets up to 11″ x 17″ through the Auto Sheet Feeder