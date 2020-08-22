Epson SureColor P600 Inkjet Printer



Price: $999.00

(as of Aug 22,2020 10:27:03 UTC – Details)



Features : Photo, A4, Letter, B, A3, Super B, … – 120 sheets Standard Input Capacity – Automatic Duplex Print – LCD – Ethernet – Wireless LAN – USB, Media Size: A3 – 11.70″ x 16.50″, Media Size: 8″ x 10″, Media Size: Letter – 8.50″ x 11″, Media Size: 12″ x 12″, Media Size: 11″ x 14″, Media Size: A4 – 8.30″ x 11.70″, Media Size: 5″ x 7″, Media Size: 13″ x 10.75 ft, Media Size: Super B – 13″ x 19″, Media Size: B – 11″ x 17″, Media Size: Photo – 4″ x 6″, Media Size: Custom Size, Media Size: 3.50″ x 5″, Maximum Print Size: – 13″ x 10.75 ft, Media Handling: 1 x CD/DVD Tray CD/DVD, Media Handling: 1 x Manual Feed Slot 1 Sheet, Media Handling: 1 x Feeder 120 Sheet, Number of Input/Multipurpose Trays Installed: 1, Standard Input Media Capacity: 120 sheets, Language Emulation: Epson ESC/P2 Raster, Operating System Supported: Windows: Windows 8 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit), Mac: Mac OS X 10.7.x, 10.8.x, 10.9.x, Power Source: AC Supply, Input Voltage: 120 V AC, Operating Power Consumption: 21 W, Sleep-Mode Power Consumption: 3.50 W, Form Factor: Desktop, Package Contents: SureColor P600 Wide Format Inkjet Printer, Power Cable, Nine UltraChrome HD Ink Cartridge (Photo Black, Cyan, Vivid Magenta, Yellow, Light Cyan, Vivid Light Magenta, Light Black, Matte Black, Light Light Black), Roll Paper Holders, CD Print Tray and Software, Accessory Box, Printer Documentation CD-ROM Containing Printer Drivers and Software (Windows and Macintosh), Certifications & Standards: Wi-Fi Certified, UL1950, CSA 22.2 950 FDA, EMI: FCC Part 15 subpart B class B, CSA C108.8 class B, AS/NZS 3548 class B, Platform Supported: PC, Platform Supported: Mac, Power Consumption: Printing: approx. 21 W|Sleep Mode: less than 3.5 W

Brand Epson, Model C11CE21201

Packaged Quantity: 1 Pack, Product Type: Inkjet Printer, Recommended Use: Photo/Disc Print, Print Color Capability: Color, Maximum Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi,

Wireless Print Technology: Epson iPrint, Wireless Print Technology: Apple AirPrint, Wireless Print Technology: Wi-Fi Direct, Wireless Print Technology: Google Cloud Print, Duplex Printing: Automatic, Color Cartridge Type: Individual Color Cartridge,

Number of Colors: 9, Mobile Device Printing: Yes, USB: Yes, USB Standard: USB 2.0, Ethernet: Yes, Ethernet Technology: Fast Ethernet, Wireless LAN: Yes, Wireless LAN Standard: IEEE 802.11n, Screen Size: 3.5″, Display Screen Type: LCD, Borderless Printing: Yes,

Media Type: Plain Paper, Media Type: Photo Paper, Media Type: Canvas, Media Type: Cut Sheet, Media Type: Fine Art Paper, Media Type: Panoramic, Media Type: Roll Paper, Media Type: Glossy Photo Paper, Media Type: CD/DVD,