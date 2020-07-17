Epson Expression Premium XP-7100 Wireless Color Photo Printer with ADF, Scanner and Copier, Black



Price: $209.00 - $198.00

(as of Jul 17,2020 00:21:18 UTC – Details)



The 5 color expression Premium XP 7100 wireless Small in One printer delivers superior photo quality and versatility, ideal for productive, creative families. Save time with a 30 page auto document feeder and auto 2 sided printing, copying and scanning. Print vivid, borderless photos up to 8″ X 10″, or on specialty paper1 and dads. The intuitive 4. 3″ Touchscreen allows you to view, edit and print photos, directly from a USB or card slot2. And, you can easily Print from your tablet or smartphone3 — with or without a router — at home or on the go. Plus, Print 4″ X 6″ Photos in as fast as 12 seconds5, as well as custom projects with the creative Print app This Epson printer is designed for use with only genuine Epson brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as Compatible, may not function properly or at all. Epson provides information about the design of the printer on the box and in many other locations and materials Included with the printer and on the website. Epson periodically provides firmware updates to address issues of security, performance, minor bug fixes and ensure the printer functions as designed. This printer was designed to work only with genuine Epson ink cartridges and some updates may affect the functionality of third party ink. Non epson branded or Altered Epson cartridges that functioned prior to a firmware update may not continue to function. * this product uses only genuine Epson brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as Compatible, may not function properly. † Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www. Epson binational/Print speed 1 specialty paper support accommodated through rear paper feed, maximum 23 Mil paper thickness, manual 2 sided printing only. 2 adapter may be required. 3 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet and/or email enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www. Epson binational/connect 4 Wi Fi CERTIFIED; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi fi Direct may require printer software. 5 color photo in draft mode on premium photo paper glossy measured from start of paper feed. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www. Epson binational/Print speed 6 smudge, scratch, water and fade resistant on Epson photo papers. For CDs/DVDs, resistant only on specially treated discs. 7 for convenient and reasonable recycling options, visit www. Epson binational/recycle 8 smart Way is an innovative partnership of the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency that reduces greenhouse gases and other air pollutants and improves fuel efficiency. This Epson printer is designed for use with only genuine Epson brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all. Epson provides information about the design of the printer on the box and in many other locations and materials included with the printer and on the website. Epson periodically provides firmware updates to address issues of security, performance, minor bug fixes and ensure the printer functions as designed. This printer was designed to work only with genuine Epson ink cartridges and some updates may affect the functionality of third party ink. Non Epson branded or altered Epson cartridges that functioned prior to a firmware update may not continue to function. Rated Voltage – 100 – 120 VAC.

This printer is designed for use with Epson cartridges only, not third party cartridges or ink; Cartridges described as Compatible, Re manufactured, refilled or refillable may not work properly or at all; See product description for more details

Superior photo quality print stunning photos Plus Sharp text for eye catching documents

Designed for productivity at home 30 page auto document feeder; Auto 2 sided Print/copy/scan; Multiple media feeds

Creativity made easy print on specialty paper (1) and DVDs; Plus, borderless photos upto 8 inches X 10 inches

Convenient, hassle free features use the large, intuitive 4.3 inches touchscreen to view, edit and Print photos directly from USB or SD card slot (2)

Note: This printer is designed for use with Epson cartridges only, not third party cartridges or ink. See product description for more details

Ultimate wireless Plus Ethernet print photos and documents directly from your tablet or smartphone (3); Includes Wi Fi Direct for network free printing (4)