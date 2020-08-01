Epson Expression Premium EcoTank Wireless 5-Color All-in-One Supertank Printer with Scanner, Copier and Ethernet



Price: sc -

Featuring 5-color inks, the wide-format Expression Premium ET-7750 wireless EcoTank all-in-one offers revolutionary cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks. It includes up to 2 years of ink in the box (1), equivalent to about 30 ink cartridge sets (2). That’s an incredible amount of ink — enough to print documents up to 9,000 pages, or thousands of 4″” x 6″” photos (3). Plus, it features Epson exclusive auto-stop ink bottles, with each color uniquely keyed for easy filling of each tank. And, you save up to 80 percent on ink with low-cost replacement bottles (4). The ET-7750 also prints up to 11″” x 17″” and includes paper and photo trays, plus built-in USB/card slots (5).

Cartridge-free printing — comes with up to 2 years of ink in the box (1).

Includes enough ink to print documents up to 14,000 pages black/9,000 color (3) — equivalent to about 30 ink cartridge sets (2).

Save up to 80 percent on ink with low-cost replacement bottles (4) — plus easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks.

5-color inks — for printing high-quality documents and photos up to 11″ x 17″. Maximum Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 optimized dpi

Versatile paper handling — dedicated paper and photo trays, plus a rear specialty feed (6)..Server Systems: Windows Server 2003 – Windows Server 2016