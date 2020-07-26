Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 Wireless Color All-in-One Supertank Printer with Scanner, Copier, Fax and Ethernet Plus 2 Years of Unlimited Ink



The EcoTank Pro ET-5850 wireless all-in-one offers fast Cartridge-Free Printing with easy-to-fill supersized ink tanks You can save up to 80 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges (1) about 2 cents per color ISO page versus 14 cents with cartridges (1) PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology delivers high-volume print-shop-quality output plus speeds up to 25 ISO ppm black and color (?) This all-in-one with Epson DURABrite pigment-based ink delivers vibrant borderless prints up to 8 5″ x 14″ Each replacement ink set includes enough ink to print up to 6 000 pages (2) Plus theres zero cartridge waste and very low energy consumption (3) The ET-5850 features a 500-sheet front tray paper capacity and rear specialty-paper feed plus a 4 3″ color touchscreen and hands-free voice-activated printing (4) ? Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734 Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration software and page complexity For more information visit www epson /printspeed The NPD Group Total Channel Tracking Service U S & Canada Inkjet SF/MF Printers Refillable ink tank included based on units February 2019 – January 2020 Supertank printers are defined as refillable ink tank printers Promo valid for ET-5800 ET-5850 ET-5880 ET-16600 or ET-16650 printers purchased from 3/26/2020 to 3/31/2021 Product must be registered within 30 days of purchase Limit four 542 ink bottles per claim Each claim cannot contain multiple bottles of the same color Retain your empty 542 ink bottle for submission along with rebate form Promotion applies to ink only Printer covered by Epson 2-year ltd with registration For promo participation you must register your product See manufacturers website for details 1 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks print volumes and usage conditions Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink bottles using the manufacturers’ online prices and yields for the best-selling similarly featured color laser printers available at retail priced at 999 or less (USD) with speeds of 40 ppm or less per industry-available data as of July 2019 Savings of up to 600 (USD) and cost per ISO page of about 0 09 (USD) for XL-capacity color laser toner cartridges based on the same methodology 2 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epsons methodology Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed print settings temperature and humidity Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance and all colors must be available for printing For more information visit www epson /inkinfo 3 Based on comparing manufacturers reported TEC values of the best-selling similarly featured color laser printers priced about 999 (USD) or less with print speeds of 40 ppm or less as of July 2019 4 Epson Connect account and voice-activated account registration required See www epson /voice for device compatibility ? 5 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps visit www epson /connect 6 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED level of performance subject to the range of the router being used Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software 7 12 months of standard limited or 80 000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first) For an additional 12-month extended service plan (total of 24 months or 80 000 plain paper sheets whichever happens first) register your product and use Epson genuine ink bottles See Limited for details 8 For convenient and reasonable recycling options visit www epson /recycle 9 SmartWay is an innovative partnership of the U S Environmental Protection Agency that reduces greenhouse gases and other air pollutants and improves fuel efficiency

* 2 Years of Unlimited Ink promo valid for ET-5800, ET-5850, ET-5880, ET-16600 or ET-16650 printers purchased from 3/26/2020 to 3/31/2021. Product must be registered within 30 days of purchase. Limit four 542 ink bottles per claim. Each claim cannot contain multiple bottles of the same color. Retain your empty 542 ink bottle for submission along with rebate form. Promotion applies to ink only. Printer covered by Epson 2-year ltd wnty with registration. For promo participation, you must register your product. See manufacturer’s website for details.

Warning – Printer Designed For Use With Pigment Inks Only Use of Dye Inks May Cause Damage not covered by the Epson Limited Wnty

You can save up to 80 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges (1) — very low cost per page with about 2 cents per color ISO page vs 14 cents with cartridges (1)

Epson EcoTank is the #1 Best Selling Supertank Printer*

Fast print speeds — powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology up to 25 ISO ppm black and color (ƚ) no warmup time for fast first page out

Print-shop quality — Epson DURABrite Inks are pigment-based for crisp vibrant prints in black-and-white and color that are instant-dry borderless prints up to 8 5″ x 14″

Less waste — zero-cartridge waste with high-yield ink bottles very low energy consumption (3)