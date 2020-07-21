Epson C11CC24001 LX-350 Dot Matrix Printer – 9 pin – Up to 347 char/sec – Parallel/Serial/USB



Epson, world leader of impact printers, introduces a new printer with the same technology, reliability and quality of its predecessors, but with a more compact presentation and robustness. The new LX-350 has fast and durable EPSON 9-Pin technology, prints up to 347 characters per second and is ideal for front and back office applications needing continuous paper or multi-part stationery. Now more reliable than ever, the LX-350 has a mean time between failure of 10,000 operating hours. Operating System: OS Microsoft Windows 2000 / XP / Win 7 – 8 Microsoft Windows Vista EPSON Status Monitor 3 Microsoft Windows 2000 / XP / Win 7 – 8 Microsoft Windows Vista EPSON Printer Setting Microsoft Windows 2000 / XP / Win 7 – 8 Microsoft Windows Vista

Parallel, serial and USB interfaces

Compact design fits neatly onto desks

High reliability: MTBF of 10,000 operating hours

Energy efficient model for less power consumption