RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan presents the assessment of the European ruling and largest party on the latest developments in Armenia on his Facebook page.

“EPP statement on the situation in Armenia”

We are concerned about the numerous arrests of peaceful demonstrators in Armenia, the use of force, and the condemnation of the disproportionate use of force against journalists.

We call on the Armenian authorities to ensure fundamental freedom of peaceful assembly, to refrain from any abuse of law enforcement powers.

Sustainable peace and security are crucial for Armenia, the South Caucasus region, including Nagorno-Karabakh; we welcome the EU-mediated efforts to bring peace to the region and urge the parties to support them.