EPIKGO Self Balancing Scooter Hover Self-Balance Board – UL2272 Certified, All-Terrain 8.5” Alloy Wheel, 400W Dual-Motor, LG Battery, Board Hover Tough Road Condition [Classic Series, Space Grey]

Introducing EPIKGO Classic Self Balance Board

EPIKGO is far from average, it’s the next generation of electrical self-balancing board technology. Recently the hover balance board industry took the world by storm as it showed a new innovative form of transportation. Unfortunately, this new wave of technology came with a few issues of its own. EPIKGO recognized the problems and safety concerns in the industry and corrected them to develop the transportation of tomorrow for the generation of today.

The EPIKGO has obtained the highest standard in regards to safety after successfully becoming UL 2272 Certified; assuring users that fire and electrical hazards are not a factor. Besides being safer, EPIKGO stands out because its durable build helps it tackle virtually any obstacle in its way. Travel through grass, mud, dirt and sand with this new device built to go anywhere and do more.

GO SAFER – UL 2272 Certified balance board with UL2271 Certified Smart Battery. Underwent and passed 159 tests regarding safety regulations, meaning no potential fire hazards. Recommend at the Age 13+

MORE POWER – EPIKGO has 400W Dual Motors that help it climb slopes as steep as 18 degree and last over 1 hour and over 10mile range on a single charge, making it the most powerful balance board on the market.

GO ANYWHERE – Solid rubber tires for all- terrain purposes. Rated IP56 for solidness and water resistance. Easily maneuver through grass, mud and sand on the board built to do more.

BIGER & BETTER – EPIKGO is nearly 2x more powerful and 30% larger than the leading competitor meaning more foot space, a more stable ride and more control.

Maximum weight limit- 240 pounds. Minimum weight limit- 44 pounds

Plus the built-in fast 2 hour fast charging technology, it makes the most sophisticated product of its kind.