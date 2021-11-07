Epidemiologist slams Aaron Rogers comments: 'It actually is a pandemic of he unvaccinated'
Epidemiologist slams Aaron Rogers comments: 'It actually is a pandemic of he unvaccinated'

Suzanne Judd, epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, joins the Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiroto discuss the latest coronavirus headlines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR