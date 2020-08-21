Epic’s CEO sent Apple a 2 a.m. email declaring war over ‘Fortnite’

Last week, the wildly popular game “Fortnite” got an update on Apple and Android smartphones that allowed players to bypass the companies’ digital payment systems. Instead of going through Apple and Google, payments went directly to the “Fortnite” studio, Epic Games.

In response, Apple and Google pulled “Fortnite” from their digital storefronts and cited the update as a terms-of-service violation — which caused Epic to sue both companies.

In a new legal filing, Apple revealed that Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney sent a 2 a.m. declaration of war to Apple CEO Tim Cook and other execs. “I’m writing to tell you that Epic will no longer adhere to Apple’s payment processing restrictions,” Sweeney said. “We choose to follow this path in the firm belief that history and law are on our side.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games are in the opening stages of a heated legal battle, which started with “Fortnite” being pulled from Apple’s iPhone and iPad App Store last week.

In the latest legal filing, Apple revealed an email sent by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney to Apple CEO Tim Cook and several other Apple executives. Sweeney sent the email at 2 a.m. PT, and in it laid out Epic’s plan to cut Apple out of payments in “Fortnite” on iPhone and iPad.

“I’m writing to tell you that Epic will no longer adhere to Apple’s payment processing restrictions,” Sweeney wrote. “Today, Epic is launching Epic direct…