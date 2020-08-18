Epic used its playbook for Fortnite events against Apple and Google

Epic Games took on Apple and Google in a very public way last week to protest what it believes are monopolistic app store policies. But Epic was prepared for the fight in part because it knows how to make a spectacle, having already pulled off massive in-game events like the appearance of a giant rolling cube and a volcano eruption. The studio applied tactics it has perfected to hype those events in its disputes with two of tech’s biggest companies.

If you haven’t experienced one of Fortnite’s events, they are enormous in scope. Last summer, a towering robot and a giant kaiju monster fought in a cross-island showdown. In June, a mysterious device teleported players between realities and eventually turned the ever-threatening storm into a huge wall of water. The most famous event sucked the entire game’s world into a black hole for nearly two days. And millions of people tune in: the first Travis Scott Fortnite concert in April had more than 12 million attendees, according to Epic.

Epic has made events easier to watch over time

While the events have all been exciting, they weren’t always easy to watch. For some of Fortnite’s first events, such as a rocket launch in June 2018, other players could kill you while you were trying to watch the spectacle. But for some time now, Epic has…