Epic to host a #FreeFortnite tournament with anti-Apple prizes

Fortnite– maker Epic Games and Apple are presently involved in a public fight over Apple’s App Store policies, and in the most recent relocation in the disagreement, Epic has announced a Fortnite tournament happening August 23rd where gamers can contend to win anti-Apple prizes

Last week, Epic included a brand-new direct payment system to Fortnite in offense of Apple’s policies. Apple gotten rid of Fortnite from the App Store the exact same day, and quickly after, Epic released a project versus Apple by taking legal action against the business, launching a “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite” video mocking Apple’s popular “1984” advertisement, and promoting the hashtag #FreeFortnite

Players who contend in the tournament have the chance to win an in-game skin of the evil-looking apple included in Epic’s “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite” video (cheekily called the “Tart Tycoon”), a “Free Fortnite” hat, and even non-iOS video gaming hardware, consisting of an Alienware laptop computer, a Galaxy Tab S7, a One Plus 8 phone, a PlayStation 4 Pro, an Xbox One X, ora Nintendo Switch

In its blog site about the tournament, Epic likewise advised iOS gamers that they will not be able to play the next season of Fortnite, which is set up to start on August 27th and will likely include substantial updates to the video game. (This isn’t a brand-new refrain– the studio utilized comparable …