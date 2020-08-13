Epic rallies Fortnite players against Apple with a warning that they’ll miss the next season

Apple has actually prohibited Fortnite from the App Store for breaching shop policies, and Epic is rallying players against the iPhone maker in part by informing them they might miss the video game’s upcoming season if Apple does not alter its guidelines.

“Because Apple has actually OBSTRUCTED your capability to upgrade, when Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 releases you will NOT have the ability to play the brand-new Season on iOS,” Epic stated in a blog post entitled “#FreeFortnite.”

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is set up to start on August 27 th. If absolutely nothing modifications in between Apple and Epic already, that implies the video game’s numerous iOS players will lose on the possibility to play Fortnite‘s next significant upgrade in simply a couple weeks. New seasons normally present a considerable quantity of material, such as special skins, significant modifications to the video game’s ever-evolving map, and gameplay functions like drivable vehicles.

If you downloaded the most current variation of Fortnite from the App Store prior to Apple pulled it, you should not have issues playing the video game today, Epic states. And if Fortnite is still off the App Store when the brand-new season begins, you must still have the ability to play the present Fortnite variation, 13.40, on iOS, however you will not have the ability to access any of the brand-new season’s material, according to Epic.

