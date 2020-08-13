Epic offers new direct payment in Fortnite on iOS and Android to get around app store fees

Today, Epic revealed the Fortnite “mega drop,” an irreversible discount rate on V-bucks and other money purchases in the video game of up to 20 percent. The designer fasts to explain that it’s not a sale: these are new rates for the in-app currency in both the PC and console variations of the video game. On mobile, nevertheless, things are a bit more complex.

On both iOS and Android, Epic has actually presented a new direct payment alternative. If you acquire V-bucks or anything else in the video game through either the App Store or Google Play Store, it will cost the like constantly. But the new direct alternative features the discount rate. “Currently, there are no savings if players use Apple and Google payment options, where Apple and Google collect an exorbitant 30 percent fee on all payments,” Epic states. “If Apple and Google lower their fees on payments, Epic will pass along the savings to players.” (You can have a look at a list of supported nations here.)

It’s unclear precisely how Epic is able to get around these fees, however here’s some more information from the business’s Frequently Asked Question: