Epic judge will protect Unreal Engine — but not Fortnite

Epic Games simply won a short-lived limiting order versus Apple– a minimum of in part. Effective right away, Apple can’t strike back versus Epic Games by ending the business’s Apple designer accounts or limiting usage of Epic’s Unreal Engine by designers on Apple platforms.

But in the exact same judgment, Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers chose that Apple will not be needed to bring Fortnite– which it had actually prohibited after Epic included an in-app payment system in infraction of Apple’s guidelines– back to the App Store.

“The Court finds that with respect to Epic Games’ motion as to its games, including Fortnite, Epic Games has not yet demonstrated irreparable harm. The current predicament appears of its own making,” Rogers composed in her viewpoint, arguing that Epic “strategically chose to breach its agreements with Apple” and hence disrupt the status quo.

But, Rogers argued, keeping that status quo is likewise why she’s ruling that Apple can’t cut off access to the Unreal Engine today. There, it was Apple who “has chosen to act severely” by affecting both third-party app designers, along with Epic’s credibility, by threatening theUnreal Engine

