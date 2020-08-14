Epic is suing Google over Fortnite’s removal from the Google Play Store

Epic Games has filed suit versus Google over declared antitrust infractions, simply hours after being dropped from the both the Play Store and iOS App store and submitting a comparable suit versusApple The suit declares that Google’s payment limitations on the play store make up a monopoly and therefore an offense of both the Sherman Act and California’s CartwrightAct Epic’s hit video game Fortnite was eliminated from the Google Play Store earlier today.

Where the Apple problem opened with a description of the business’s renowned 1984 advertisement, Epic’s problem versus Google concentrates on that business’s now-infamous “Don’t Be Evil” mantra. “Twenty-two years later, Google has relegated its motto to nearly an afterthought,” the problem declares, “and is using its size to do evil upon competitors, innovators, customers, and users in a slew of markets it has grown to monopolize.”

Developing …