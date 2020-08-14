Epic Games wins support from ‘Fortnite’ gamers, firms on Apple standoff By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: An participant stops to text beside Epic Games Fortnite indication at E3, the yearly computer game expo exposing the most recent in video gaming software application and hardware in Los Angeles



2/2

By Neha Malara and Akanksha Rana

(Reuters) – “Fortnite” developer Epic Games discovered support from its legions of gamers, Tinder- owner Match Group and Spotify for taking legal action against Apple (NASDAQ:-RRB- and Google (NASDAQ:-RRB- after the tech giants dropped the popular computer game from their app shops for breaking payment standards.

Epic Games began a social networks project versus the iPhone maker by launching a parody of Apple’s renowned “1984” industrial in its computer game, and quickly the hashtag “#FreeFortnite” was trending on Twitter.

Gamers with numerous countless YouTube fans required to the video-streaming platform and other social networks platforms to share their ideas on the scenario and reveal their support.

“This is insane, we are watching actual history take place because we just don’t see this anymore,” a YouTuber with the deal with “thatdenverguy”, who has more than a million customers, stated.

“Tim Sweeney and everybody at Epic, we stand with you and thank you for standing up for something bigger than Fortnite here that helps us out.”

Google …