Epic Games sues Apple over anti-competitive behavior on the App Store

After a quick kerfuffle that escalated very quickly in a matter of hours, Epic Games is now filing an injunction against Apple for anti-competitive and monopolistic practices with respect to distribution of software on its iPhones and iPads.

Epic Games has filed legal papers in response to Apple, read more here: https://t.co/c4sgvxQUvb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

The situation started earlier today with Epic Games pushing a server side updated for Fortnite that enabled users to bypass Apple’s and Google’s payment system on iOS and Android, respectively, and instead choose to use Epic’s payment system for all in-app purchases. This would allow Epic to take all the money and not give the 30% cut to Apple and Google. In return, Epic was offering 20% discount for using its own payment system.

Well, if you’re wondering why more developers don’t do that, it’s against both Apple’s and Google’s store policies. While Google is still to respond, Apple quickly removed Fortnite from its App Store, saying that Epic’s decision was against its store guidelines.

It seems this was the exact response Epic was waiting for, as moments after that the company announced that it is suing Apple. As for the lawsuit itself, it states how Apple is being anti-competitive and monopolistic by forcing all…