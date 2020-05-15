Epic Games Store Crashes After Making GTA V Available for Free; Upcoming Free Games Leaked

Epic Games Store, the digital online game market, listed the extremely fashionable sport Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) for free on May 14. Shortly after the sport went on-line for free, a surge in customers led to heavy visitors that brought on slowdowns and error messages on the Epic Store web site and launcher app. Epic acknowledged the problems and mentioned it’s engaged on fixing them. As per the newest tweet by the Epic Games Store official account, many of the customers ought to be capable to entry the Epic Games Store and the launcher. Additionally, a publish on Reddit states that the following set of free video games coming to the Epic retailer could have already leaked.

Epic Games Store typically provides out free video games as a ‘thriller sport’ that customers can obtain and maintain without end. This time, it put up Grand Theft Auto V because the free sport until May 21 and naturally, numerous individuals rushed to the web retailer web site and launcher app to get the sport. This brought on heavy visitors on Epic’s servers, which led to slowdowns, errors, and the Epic Games Launcher crashing. Owing to the recognition of GTA V regardless that it’s 7 years outdated, the swarm of customers nonetheless desirous to obtain the sport comes as no shock. GTA V is offered for free in India as effectively and you’ve got until May 21 to obtain the sport and maintain it without end.

In a tweet shortly after the problems have been reported by the customers, Epic acknowledged the issues and mentioned that it was engaged on a repair. It adopted up with one other tweet suggesting there have been nonetheless some points being confronted by some customers. Finally, as of the morning of May 15, the corporate shared that it has “deployed updates to provide resolution for these issues,” and that the majority customers ought to be capable to entry the Epic Games Store web site and launcher. “We’ll continue to monitor traffic and provide updates if further issues are encountered. Thank you for your continued patience!”, the tweet added.

Further, an image shared on Reddit appears to leak the upcoming free video games on the Epic Games Store. These embody Civilization 6 anticipated to return on May 21, Borderlands – The Handsome Collection anticipated on May 28, and ARK Survival Evolved anticipated on June 4. All three of those video games are fairly fashionable and if this leak seems to be true, lots of people will probably be flocking to the Epic Games Store as soon as once more.