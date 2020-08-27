Epic Games confirms Fortnite’s new season won’t be playable on Apple devices

Apple and Epic Games are still in the middle of a continuous legal fight as the business takes legal action against Apple for unreasonable market practices in theApp Store Following the elimination of the video game from both Apple and Android’s particular app shops, Epic games slapped both tech giants with suits. Then on Tuesday, Epic Games won a little success as the court would not permit Apple to sever ties with its APIs and Unreal Engine– a broad utilized video gaming platform owned by Epic Games.

The caution was that Apple does not need to put Fortnite back on the App Store, however this likewise suggests that Fortnite gamers on Apple devices won’t be able to play the most recent season of the video game (including Marvel styles), which introduceson Thursday Epic Games validated this in an upgraded Frequently Asked Question concerning the Apple VS Epic Games circumstance, discussing that it does not mean to return to utilizing Apple’s payment system.