Epic Games asks court to prevent what it describes as Apple’s “retaliation” By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A male positions for pictures with the upcoming Apple shop at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore



2/2

(Reuters) – Epic Games stated late on Friday that it has actually asked a court to stop what it saw as Apple Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB-‘s retaliation versus the “Fortnite” developer after the iPhone maker ended Epic Games’ account on its App Store.

Epic Games declared an initial injunction that would put its video game back in the App Store and restore its designer account. The filing was made in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

It argued that Epic Games is “likely to suffer irreparable harm” in the lack of an initial injunction which”the balance of harms tips sharply in Epic’s favor”

The filing explained the iPhone maker as a “monopolist” that keeps its monopolies by “explicitly prohibiting any competitive entry”.

Late recently, Apple ended Epic Games’ account on its App Store amidst a legal fight over the iPhone maker’s in-app payment standards and allegations they make up a monopoly.

Apple stated recently its relocation will not impact Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, a software application tool depended on by numerous other app makers.

But the relocation implied iPhone users will not be …