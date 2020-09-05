Epic Games asks a court to make Apple put ‘Fortnite’ back in the App Store

Termination of Epic’s developer account likewise eliminated its other games from the App Store, consisting of some Apple had actually formerly utilized to display its advancement platforms. The judge currently ruled that Apple can’t kick Unreal Engine as a whole off of its platform, in the meantime, and now Epic is pressing to get back the gain access to it’s lost while its antitrust case versus Apple continues.

In a declaration, Epic Games stated “Today we ask the Court to stop Apple from retaliating against Epic for daring to challenge Apple’s misconduct while our antitrust case proceeds. Apple is a monopolist and standing up to them is a necessary step to free consumers and developers from the unlawful restrictions Apple has imposed over app distribution and in-app payment processing on iOS. For too long, developers have not spoken out because they fear Apple’s retaliation. The company’s recent actions show that if you challenge Apple’s monopoly, Apple will attempt to destroy your business. We are committed to speaking up and securing lower cost, competitive access for all.”

You can check out an FAQ here and the 182 page filing here (PDF), that includes CEO Tim Sweeney’s e-mails to Apple, along with actions from the Apple legal department declaring its position secures the customer.

According to Sweeney in a subsequent e-mail, “If Apple sooner or later picks to return to its roots constructing open platforms in which customers have flexibility to set up …