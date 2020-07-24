Epessa Scooter Storage Bag,Scooter Handlebar Bag,Front Hanging Bag for Xiaomi Mijia M365/M365 Pro/Segway ES1/ES2/ES3 Fit for Carrying Charger Tools Repair Tools|Large Capacity|EVA Material

Price: $22.99
(as of Jul 24,2020 03:09:05 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Cmpatible With Multiple Models
E-Scooter
Self Balancing Scooters
Electric Bike
Bike
Cold Pressed Hard Shell Process
Waterproof surface PU layer
Waterproof zipper
Reflective Warning Paint
Available in 2 Capacity bag:2L;3L
Large Capacity
Hard shell protection
Extremely light
Resistance to falling
Waterproof
Mesh Compartment Design
Size:2L: 120X105X250 mm ;3L: 150X120X290 mm
Weight:2L: 175 g;3L: 250 g
Compatible model
Most Scooter
Xiaomi M365/M365 Pro
Segway Ninebot ES Serios
Main material
EVA
EVA
Oxford
Oxford
Waterproof
✓
✓
✓
✓
Compatible models: XiaoMi Mijia M365/M365 Pro; Segway ES1/ES2/ES3;Razor E300S/E90/E Prime; Swagtron EB-5 Pro/EB-7；Available in 2 Capacity bag to chose:2L;3L
Practical and beautiful design; you can easily carrying charger tools repair tools and other items such as phones,keys, wallet, etc, without Affecting Beauty of your Electric Scooter or Folding bike;
Cold pressed hard housing process,EVA material,Extremely light，resistant to falling and difficult to deform, surface carbon pattern PU fabric,perfect match with the metal texture of Various color Scooter or bike;
The magic straps can be adjusted in length, please avoid blocking the lighting when riding at night； Classified storage design, mesh pocket inside to keep things from moving around and damage to valuables such as mobile phones;
Waterproof;this electric scooter storage bag made of waterproof PU fabric, The zipper is made of waterproof material, but do not soak the rain for a long time to avoid leakage.