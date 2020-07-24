Epessa Scooter Storage Bag,Scooter Handlebar Bag,Front Hanging Bag for Xiaomi Mijia M365/M365 Pro/Segway ES1/ES2/ES3 Fit for Carrying Charger Tools Repair Tools|Large Capacity|EVA Material



Price: $22.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 03:09:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Cmpatible With Multiple Models



E-Scooter

Self Balancing Scooters

Electric Bike

Bike

Cold Pressed Hard Shell Process

Waterproof surface PU layer

Waterproof zipper

Reflective Warning Paint

Available in 2 Capacity bag:2L;3L



Large Capacity

Hard shell protection

Extremely light

Resistance to falling

Waterproof

Mesh Compartment Design

Size:2L: 120X105X250 mm ;3L: 150X120X290 mm

Weight:2L: 175 g;3L: 250 g

Compatible model

Most Scooter

Most Scooter

Xiaomi M365/M365 Pro

Segway Ninebot ES Serios

Main material

EVA

EVA

Oxford

Oxford

Waterproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

Compatible models: XiaoMi Mijia M365/M365 Pro; Segway ES1/ES2/ES3;Razor E300S/E90/E Prime; Swagtron EB-5 Pro/EB-7；Available in 2 Capacity bag to chose:2L;3L

Practical and beautiful design; you can easily carrying charger tools repair tools and other items such as phones,keys, wallet, etc, without Affecting Beauty of your Electric Scooter or Folding bike;

Cold pressed hard housing process,EVA material,Extremely light，resistant to falling and difficult to deform, surface carbon pattern PU fabric,perfect match with the metal texture of Various color Scooter or bike;

The magic straps can be adjusted in length, please avoid blocking the lighting when riding at night； Classified storage design, mesh pocket inside to keep things from moving around and damage to valuables such as mobile phones;

Waterproof;this electric scooter storage bag made of waterproof PU fabric, The zipper is made of waterproof material, but do not soak the rain for a long time to avoid leakage.