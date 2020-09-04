EPCTEK Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker, Self Balancing Hoverboards for Kids Adults



Price: $129.99

(as of Sep 04,2020 15:02:00 UTC – Details)





SAFETY CERTIFIED: Hoverboard electrical, battery and charger system tested & certified to UL 2272 safety standards – safe and stable

STYLISH DESIGN: The hoverboards build with LED lights and flash wheels, the wheels flash randomly make you the eye-catcher in crowds and the travel more fun

PERFORMANCE: 6.5″ high quality rubber tires, non-slip footpads, allow you to keep stability and traction. Easy to maintain balance

FUN FOR ALL RIDERS: Self balancing technology of the hover board makes it easier and safer for beginners and amateurs

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: We provides professional services, our goal is your satisfaction. If you have any questions, please send email to us