EPA approves Lysol Disinfectant Spray as effective against Covid-19

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist meet with the EPA’s criteria for use against the SARS-CoV-2, herpes responsible for the ongoing pandemic, based on laboratory testing that found both products kill the virus two minutes after contact, the agency announced in a statement Monday.

Lysol said in a statement it really is currently taking care of testing the efficacy of other disinfectant products against Covid-19.

“In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public on the importance of hygiene,” said Rahul Kadyan, executive vice president of Reckitt Benckiser in North America, Lysol’s parent company.