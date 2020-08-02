EOS Tumbles 20% In Rout By Investing.com

EOS Tumbles 20% In Rout



Investing com – was trading at $2.6670 by 00: 43 (04: 43 GMT) on theInvesting com Index on Sunday, down 20.07% on the day. It was the biggest one-day portion loss given that March 12.

The move down pressed EOS’s market cap to $3.1963 B, or 0.89% of the overall cryptocurrency market cap. At its greatest, EOS’s market cap was $175290 B.

EOS had actually sold a variety of $2.6670 to $3.4871 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the previous 7 days, EOS has actually seen an increase in worth, as it got 24.98%. The volume of EOS sold the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.8367 B or 2.46% of the overall volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has actually sold a variety of $2.6618 to $3.4871 in the previous 7 days.

At its existing cost, EOS is still down 88.39% from its all-time high of $2298 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,7954 on theInvesting com Index, down 5.50% on the day.

was trading at $34583 on theInvesting com Index, a loss of 2.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $2159164 B or 59.85% of the overall cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap amounted to $423477 B or 11.74% of the overall cryptocurrency market price.