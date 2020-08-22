EOS Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

EOS Falls 11%In Bearish Trade



Investing com – was trading at $3.2174 by 23:31 (03:31 GMT) on theInvesting com Index on Saturday, down 10.63% on the day. It was the biggest one-day portion loss given that August 2.

The move down pressed EOS’s market cap to $3.0238 B, or 0.85% of the overall cryptocurrency market cap. At its greatest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290 B.

EOS had actually sold a series of $3.1719 to $3.2575 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the previous 7 days, EOS has actually seen a drop in worth, as it lost 3.25%. The volume of EOS sold the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.6194 B or 3.21% of the overall volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has actually sold a series of $3.1719 to $3.9331 in the previous 7 days.

At its present cost, EOS is still down 86.00% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,448.2 on theInvesting com Index, down 3.66% on the day.

was trading at $384.37 on theInvesting com Index, a loss of 8.21%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $212.6415 B or 59.62% of the overall cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap amounted to $43.3454 B or 12.15% of the overall cryptocurrency market price.