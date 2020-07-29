EOS 4000D Digital Camera with EF-S 18-55MM F/3.5-5.6 III Lens + Basic Accessories Bundle (International Version)



Price: $314.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 09:15:32 UTC – Details)



Tell distinctive stories with your photography. This beginner’s DSLR intuitively creates stand-out photos and Full HD movies full of colour and detail – offering partial and full manual photographic control, whenever you’re ready. The 18 Megapixel APS-C sensor allows you to shoot in low light and create beautiful background blur, effortlessly expressing your creativity with interchangeable lenses. Point and snap with Scene Intelligent Auto, whilst Creative Auto mode, in-camera Feature Guide and Canon’s Photo Companion app provide helpful tips and direction on your photographic journey. Shoot and share your stories as you grow using EOS 40000D’s built-in Wi-Fi1 with the downloadable Camera Connect app.

Bundle Includes : Canon EOS 4000D Digital Camera with EF-S 18-55MM F/3.5-5.6 III Lens + 64GB SD Card + SD Card Reader + 58mm 3pcs Filter Kit + Brush Pen

Shoot detailed images into the night with a large 18 Megapixel sensor, with up to 19x more surface area than many smartphones. /

See the world through the optical viewfinder and experience the creative power of interchangeable lenses

Enjoy fast Auto Focus and full resolution shooting at 3.0 fps – just point and shoot for impressive results with Scene Intelligent Auto

Take fun-filled selfies and unique images from unusual angles with easy remote control from your compatible smartphone