Environment minister rejects Queensland wind farm project to save old-growth forest | Queensland

The setting minister, Sussan Ley, has rejected a $100m wind farm proposal in central Queensland on the grounds it might clear old-growth forest vital to weak and threatened species, together with the koala and larger glider.

Ley dominated the Lotus Creek wind farm, almost 200km north-west of Rockhampton, was “clearly unacceptable” under national environment laws, partly as a result of the positioning was house to species that have been badly affected in different components of the nation throughout final summer time’s catastrophic bushfires.

The Australian Conservation Foundation welcomed the choice, saying no business project ought to depart biodiversity worse off. But it famous it got here lower than a month after Ley approved a coalmine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin that will lead to the destruction of threatened species habitat.

The Lotus Creek proposal was to construct 81 wind generators over 48,000 hectares between Rockhampton and Mackay. The space contains 632 hectares of koala habitat, 340 hectares of greater glider habitat and 150 hectares of habitat for the vulnerable squatter pigeon.

Ley stated the quantity and density of nationally protected threatened species within the space, and its probably future worth as a refuge for them, meant the habitat was of distinctive high quality. It was thought of unlikely an acceptable offset might be discovered if the land was cleared. The minister stated the proponent, Epuron, might take into account whether or not it wished to modify its plans and apply once more.

“In this case, there was a clear presence of species whose populations have been impacted by bushfires and that was an important consideration,” she stated.

Paul Stangroom, Epuron’s normal supervisor of growth for Queensland, stated the corporate was disenchanted and would evaluate the choice earlier than deciding how to reply. He stated the corporate felt Lotus Creek was “a very good wind farm project”.

The businessman Graeme Samuel is presently main a once-a-decade evaluate of the legal guidelines below which Ley’s determination was made, the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act. Ley and different authorities MPs have emphasised the evaluate would deal with reducing “green tape” and rushing up approvals.

Conservationists and scientists have known as for the act to be toughened or changed, pointing to proof the plight of Australia’s threatened species has worsened considerably because it was launched 20 years in the past. Just 22 of 6,500 tasks referred for approval below the act have been knocked again.

More than 240 conservation scientists final 12 months known as on the prime minister, Scott Morrison, to drop his opposition to stronger setting legal guidelines and use the Samuel evaluate to stem an extinction disaster. More than 1,800 Australian vegetation and animals are listed as threatened with extinction, however scientists say that is an underestimate and the scenario has worsened considerably because the bushfires that burned 8.2m hectares within the japanese states over the summer time.

James Trezise, a nature coverage analyst with the Australian Conservation Foundation, welcomed the rejection of the Lotus Creek wind farm because it was proposed. He agreed it might have broken a big space of habitat vital to threatened species. “Commercial projects, including renewable energy projects, should not leave biodiversity and threatened species worse off,” he stated.

But Trezise accused the federal government of not making use of the identical threshold when it authorised the Olive Downs coking coal project final month. He stated the mine growth would destroy “eight times as much threatened species habitat, albeit of lower quality”, because the wind farm.

Announcing the coking coalmine’s approval on 14 May, Ley stated the corporate, Pembroke Resources, had agreed to conditions, together with that it donate $1m to bettering long-term conservation of koalas and larger gliders within the Bowen Basin. She stated she had thought of the impression of the bushfires on these species earlier than reaching her determination.

Reporting by Guardian Australia since 2018 has proven the federal government has stopped itemizing main threats to species below the EPBC Act; that plans to deal with listed threats are sometimes years old-fashioned or haven’t been completed; that there are a number of instances the place cash promised for threatened species funding has not gone to tasks that assist these species, and that funding for setting division packages has been minimize by greater than a 3rd because the Coalition was elected in 2013.