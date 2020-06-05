Today Motorola formally announced the Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020) within the US market.

For $200, the Moto G Fast brings a Snapdragon 665 chipset with 3GB of RAM and a 6.4-inch Max Vision IPS LCD of 720x1560px decision and a tall 19:9 side. It has 32GB of expandable storage and a 4,000mAh battery that fees at 10W charging by USB-C.

There are three cameras on the rear, all borrowed from the Moto G8 Power – 16MP f/1.7 essential, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP devoted macro models. What’s lacking from the Moto G8 Power setup is the 8MP telephoto. On the entrance there’s an 8MP selfie digital camera.

The Moto G Fast has a standard capacitive fingerprint scanner on the rear, a 3.5mm headphone jack and is IP52 rated for mud and rain resistance.

The Moto G Fast will go on sale within the US on June 12 by Amazon, Walmart, B&H and BestBuy for $200.

The Moto E (2020) brings a 6.2-inch 720x1520px LCD and a Snapdragon 632 chipset with 2GB of RAM. The storage is once more 32GB with choice for enlargement, whereas the three,550mAh battery fees over a microUSB port.

On the rear there is a fingerprint scanner, a 13MP essential digital camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Both the Moto E (2020) and Moto G Fast are working an almost-stock variant of Android 10 with Motorola’s promise of at the least one main OS replace for the Moto G Fast (no such promise for the Moto E (2020)).

The Moto E (2020) is IPx2 licensed for dripping rain (no mud safety) and will go on sale unlocked for $150 by plenty of US retailers and backed by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, US Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless and Verizon pay as you go.

