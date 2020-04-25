Entry, exit restrictions in Armenia’s Maralik, Dzorakap communities may be lifted tonight

The entry and exit restrictions that were applied for the Maralik and Dzorakap communities are going to be lifted. There are no threats of a severe coronavirus patient belonging to these communities. Moreover, there has been no drastic rise in the affected patients in the communities. 

15 medical workers and 4 doctors have been tested positive, but all except one are without symptoms. The only one who showed the symptoms was a 72-year old doctor, who has been shifted to Yerevan. Three people belonging to these communities were infected and have died. 

