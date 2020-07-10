Entrepreneur who moved Playboy model into his condo in bitter row with Ex after ‘unfair ruling’

An entrepreneur who moved a Playboy model into his luxury flat is fighting his ex-wife in court after complaining that a divorce judge handed her millions and left him nothing.

Richard Rothschild and Charmaine de Souza had a 21-year relationship after meeting as students, marrying in 2005, having two children and running a thriving west London telecomms business.

The pair light emitting diode a lavish lifestyle, with Mr Rothschild driving a Lamborghini. They lived together in great britain, where their joint business was ran in London, though the couple also enjoyed a multi-million dollar condo in an unique Miami Beach apartment block.

The pair split up in 2016 and first clashed in court in 2018 after Mr Rothschild moved his new girlfriend, American Playboy model Sherra Michelle, into the Miami condo.

In December last year, divorce judge Mr Justice Cohen divided their wealth, awarding Ms de Souza, 46, the £1.85m telecoms company BusinessMobiles.com, that is based in Park Royal, West London and they had run together, plus cash and properties worth nearly another £1m.

Richard Rothschild (left) moved Playboy model Sherra Michelle (right) into the apartment he once shared with his wife and kids, following their split

Mr Rothschild, 45, was presented with the Miami apartment, that the judge valued at $3million (£2.38m), but that the husband says is worth much less, leaving him effectively with nothing after paying off family debts.

He has become challenging the ‘unfair’ divorce ruling at the Court of Appeal, where his lawyers this week said he had been left ‘with in effect no capital at all, and no income.’

The former couple had waged an earlier court war on the apartment in 2018 after Mr Rothschild moved in his then girlfriend, Miss Michelle, prompting a bid by Ms de Souza to get him jailed for contempt of court.

That clash blew up after Mr Rothschild said the Miami Beach property belonged to him alone, but that he was told by a divorce judge in London during those times that he had to share it 50/50 with his ex.

He promised to stop ‘vacant possession’ of the blissful luxury flat, to pay thousands of dollars repairing it also to put it on the rental market.

But instead that he continued to keep there himself and also let his then girlfriend Miss Michelle stay, lawyers for his ex said.

The former couple in the course of time settled their differences over that issue and annually later Mr Justice Cohen split their wealth, handing the business to Ms De Souza and the whole apartment to Mr Rothschild.

Charmaine De Souza, 46, outside London’s Court of Appeal. The judge awarded her the £1.85m Park Royal, west London-based mobile phone business they had run together, plus cash and properties worth almost still another £1m

But his barrister Patrick Chamberlayne QC told the Appeal Court that, after debts including about £300,000 in lawyers’ fees for their divorce fight was paid, the judge’s order left the wife with capital worth £1,760,138, while Mr Rothschild got just £23,938.

And he proceeded to declare that the position in reality was even worse than that for the husband, arguing that the judge had overvalued the Miami Beach apartment by £615,000, leaving Mr Rothschild with almost nothing from the marriage, while his ex got millions.

‘The husband is left with nothing income wise or capital wise and the wife is left with the methods to meet all her needs in the proper execution of this business,’ the barrister said.

He said that the judge had deprived the husband of ‘every penny, every thing he has achieved in this 21-year marriage’ and left him with no assets or the ability to meet his needs.

Mr Rothschild is believed to have now been formerly referred to as Richard Pierzchalo-Piasecki, and changed his name on a Companies House record in June 2016.

Mr Chamberlayne argued that the judge hadn’t taken into account Mr Rothschild’s financial needs when he split up the couple’s wealth, but only the wants of his ex-wife.

The ‘huge disparity’ in what the former couple ended up with must have been because the judge took into account Mr Rothschild’s ‘conduct’ during the long-running litigation.

Mr Justice Cohen had criticised a few of Mr Rothschild’s conduct as ‘lamentable,’ saying he previously been ‘vindictive and irrational,’ Mr Chamberlayne told the Appeal Court.

The luxury condo building in Miami containing the apartment owned by Richard Rothschild – the judge valued this at $3million (£2.38m), but the husband says will probably be worth far less, leaving him efficiently with nothing after settling family debts

‘There is no doubt that the husband presented himself to the judge as an unattractive personality, insensitive, over-confident and overbearing,’ the barrister added.

He continued: ‘The overwhelming impression is that the judge sympathised with the wife’s position due to the husband’s behaviour, which is no section of this appeal that he wasn’t entitled to do this.

‘However, that caused him to reduce sight of considering both parties’ needs, and to reach the ultimate draconian outcome – all the net assets and available income go to one party, permanently, and one other party gets nothing, permanently.’

He added: ‘That form of huge disparity needs to be explained in terms of conduct, and it is maybe not sufficient for the judge to make in various parts of the judgment statements like ‘the husband has brought this on himself’.’

‘The judge’s rationale for the end result was that the wife needed the company to provide income to meet her and the children’s needs. She also needed to be largely debt-free,’ he said.

‘The outcome was indeed that she would be largely debt-free, with a small business worth £1.85m, and £18,000 per month net gain (£216,000 per annum). The income would also enable her to pay her rent

‘The husband, however, would find yourself…with in effect no capital at all, with no income.’

He also claimed that an assessment by a local estate agent suggested the judge overvalued the apartment, which was the primary asset the husband took out of the marriage, by £615,000.

‘That would take his capital figure down from £23,938 to minus £591,000,’ the QC said.

He added: ‘Given that the husband had been on virtually zero capital (£23,000) on the basis of a $3m sale, the judge should have given proper consideration to what the impact on him would be if the property sold for less.’

Mr Chamberlayne urged Lord Justice Patten, Lord Justice Moylan and Lord Justice Newey to overturn the divorce judge’s order.

But for Ms de Souza, Charles Hale QC argued that the judge first got it right.

He said that the disparity in the outcomes for Mr Rothschild and Ms De Souza could be explained by the judge having taken into account their children’s needs.

The judge reserved their decision in the case by the end of a day-long hearing, to get at a later date.