Entrepreneur went from unemployed to Philadelphia’s “Kombucha Guy”

Jamaar Julal brews healthy and tasty kombucha that’s instilled with tastes that honor his Jamaican heritage.

Julal has actually been brewing kombucha on the side for a couple of years and offering it on his individual Instagram page. But when he was furloughed from both his task, he chose that the pandemic offered the best time to develop his own organisation.

And his komboucha includes a twist. He instills it with tastes that honor his Jamaican heritage.

He introduced a GoFundMe Page with the hopes of leaving his Point Breeze house cooking area and into an industrial area then purchasing more devices so that he can increase his output.