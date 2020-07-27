Entrepreneur reveals how he started company from his bedroom in his parents Melbourne home

A high school dropout who now runs a flourishing digital marketing service turning over over $1 million in earnings has actually exposed the trick to his success.

Lucas Cook was simply 17 when he introduced his company Co media. The digital marketing firm based in Melbourne specialises in growing companies.

Despite having no background in marketing, the 20- year-old has actually handled to produce an effective service which started in his bedroom at his parents home.

The concept for the company followed his very first service, a clothes company which he started at 14, stopped working.

With simply $200 in his checking account the entrepreneurial child purchased 20 Tee Shirts for $10 each. He screen-printed a style on the front and offered them for $600

The company rapidly grew and he was quickly making $100,000 in earnings. But everything broke down when he got letter from a hallmark legal representative informing him he needed to alter the name of his service.

‘It was a little bit of a slap in the face however I could not truly combat it being a yard service. But that’s where the T in the roadway came from,’ he stated.

‘After the company closed I started to have a think of what I took pleasure in one of the most and I understood I did have a flare for marketing. Through social networks I discovered I had a propensity for it and a pleasure for it.

‘Obviously with marketing, if it’s done properly it can draw in clients, awareness and it can create service.’

He started cold calling companies from his bedroom, offering his services to grow companies with social networks projects.

Mr Cook, who explains himself as an ‘all or absolutely nothing sort of individual’, was figured out to make business a success

‘As you can picture, as 17- year-old kid cold calling, I got a great deal of “f*** offs” and this and that. But you understand what, I’m a substantial follower if you get enough nos you can get some yesses.

‘When I got some momentum, it started structure truly fast.’

LUCAS COOK’S RECOMMENDATIONS FOR YOUNG BUSINESS OWNERS * If you have a concept, offer it a shot * Be vibrant and attempt something brand-new * Don’t let age be a barrier * Create a company around your enthusiasm * Don’t hesitate of failure – even if it does not exercise you’ll still have a knowing experience

‘When I do something I go for it. When I consume coffee I do not simply consume one I consume 8.’

He stated he was figured out after having a hard time in school for many years.

At 6″ 4 he was more interested in sport than academics however after suffering a major knee injury, his imagine ending up being an expert basketball gamer ended.

He was entrusted little option however to discover a brand-new enthusiasm.

‘ I think you might state my back was up versus the wall, I had no other option however to get started.’

Nowadays he does not do cold calling, his customers concern him. He boasts a group of 20 workers, producing over $1million in earnings.

His recommendations to other young business owners; offer it a shot.

‘ A great deal of youths are stressed to head out by themselves and attempt something brand-new.

‘You’ve got one life, live your dream, do not let age be a barrier.

‘If you have actually got an enthusiasm, produce a company around that enthusiasm. And if you stop working a minimum of you have a finding out experience.

‘What’s the worst that can occur?’