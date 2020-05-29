Entire village in Sweden on sale for just over $7 million – Armenian News

The coronavirus pandemic could have introduced a lot of the world property market to a standstill however in Sweden, which by no means totally went into lockdown, a village has gone up for sale for 70 million Swedish krona ($7.3 million), CNBC stories.

Satra Brunn is a “wellness village” on the outskirts of the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

The village dates again to 1700 when physician Samuel Skragge found the water supply at Satra and acquired the encompassing land. He then constructed a nicely, nicely home, hospital, church and housing.

This was at a time when pure springs soared in recognition, as ingesting and bathing in excessive-high quality water was thought to have a rebalancing and therapeutic impact on one’s well being and wellbeing.

Word unfold concerning the “healing properties” of Satra Brunn’s water, attracting the native elite to construct summer time properties on the land, which have since been donated to the land’s house owners.