Entire police unit resigns ‘in disgust’ because two officers were suspended for pushing elderly man to ground

The complete 57-member Emergency Response Team of the Buffalo Police Department has resigned after two members of the unit were suspended for pushing a 75-year-old to the ground through the George Floyd protests.

The resignations were confirmed by the police union and two regulation enforcement that spoke to The Buffalo News.

Two members of the tactical unit, which responds to riots and crowd management, were suspended with out pay on Thursday after video emerged the confrontation through the emergency curfew.

More follows…