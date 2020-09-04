Entertainment venues prepare to reopen as Maryland enters Stage 3

Movie theaters are set to reopen in some parts of Maryland starting this Friday and they’re not the only ones getting ready to welcome back guests.|| Coronavirus updates | Maryland’s latest numbers | Where to get tested || Moviegoers across the state of Maryland are breathing a sigh of relief after Gov. Larry Hogan said it’s OK to go back to the movies. It’s also OK to go back to your favorite music venue, however there will still be plenty of precautions taking place.“We’ve been closed now for 5 1/2 months and it’s been difficult because we had no idea when we would be allowed to reopen,” Horizon Cinemas Vice President Thomas Wienholt.It’s been a long wait for the people at Horizon Cinemas, having to close its five locations in March and now getting ready for a long-overdue reopening.“We’re doing everything we can to make it a safe and enjoyable experience and we think people will come back,” Wienholt said.As part of the governor’s phase three recovery plan, movie theaters and music venues can now open up to 50% capacity — that’s up to 100 people inside and 250 people outside. Retail and houses of worship now increase from 50% to 75% capacity. At the movies, Wienholt says folks should already be used to their protocols, which includes wearing masks and social distancing,…

(*3*)