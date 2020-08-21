Enterprise tech celebrity endorsements… gone wrong?

Tech business have long used stars to assist back advanced tech

It’s odd, so we believed we ‘d display a few of the very best celebrity-tech tie-ups

Would you purchase a Huawei smart device backed by Scarlett Johansson? Would K-Pop star Jennie Kim get you thinking about updating to a 5G-ready handset?

We’re utilized to stars in marketing, and it makes a little bit of sense to pick somebody appealing and prominent to drive mass customer appeal. In the world of service innovation, however, the entire proposal simply does not appear to work.

Here are our leading choices of enterprise tech celebrity recommendations … gone incorrect? Well, you can make your own mind up on that a person.

Ellen Page

Actress Ellen Page, understood for her function in Juno and Inception, was backing Cisco’s video teleconferencing system as far as a years back.

The advertising campaign follows Page in a series of situations with Cisco showing the daily requirement for teleconferencing from class to workplaces and even the medical professional’s workplace– a time long prior to the pandemic had actually driven teleconferencing into the standard.

Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson was a representative for cordless provider AT&T and promoted its 3G network, …