Retailers are slowly reopening outlets to welcome a returning wave of consumers

But a large portion (87%) of US shoppers are fearful of shopping in stores

E-commerce experienced a boom in the thick of the pandemic – will things go back to normal?

As economies are gradually reopening with cafes and bars opening their doors to eager patrons, retail is awakening from months of inactivity. While retailers of all sizes are lifting up shutters, the pandemic has light emitting diode store managers to adopt some new measures such as more regular cleaning and maintenance of sanitation in store.

Besides that, retailers may also be welcoming a new set of customer expectations and needs.

According to a consumer survey by Shekel, a majority (87%) of US shoppers choose to shop to get with “touchless or robust self-checkout options.” It was found that two-thirds of consumers pay using “self-checkout, touchless self-checkout or frictionless micro-markets,” whereas less than one-third shop on line.

Another study discovered that about 60% of American shoppers are frightened of shopping in a grocery store because of the pandemic and 73% are shopping less personally. This is founded on a new C+R Research report.

Looking at these statistics, the retail sector is set for a huge remodeling to meet the needs of current consumers. In general, retailers would need to reassure the fears and anxieties of consumers while providing the most useful and seamless shopping experience.

Starting with cleanliness, besides maintaining a advanced of hygiene in a shopping area, hand sanitizers will be a norm.

Daniel Binder, a partner at Columbus Consulting, who managed Asia-based supply chains during the SARS and H1N1 pandemics, shared with Retail Dive on the widespread use of hand sanitizer.

“There will be hand sanitizer everywhere you go, payment options that don’t involve touchscreens or cash,” Binder stated

However, Binder continued that “this will pass, there will be a return to normal.” Ultimately, “the DNA of the brand is still going to be critically important,” that he added.

Another common sight could be the implementation of social distancing in stores, the number of clients entering and shopping could be limited.

Emily Albright Miller, vice president of strategy at Big Red Rooster, JLL’s in-house design firm, said a change in traffic patterns in physical stores would be the norm: “One-way traffic patterns will become the norm, where customers must follow a specific, marked path through the store.”

The concept of touchless shopping experience will be more predominant and could just take the form of “voice-activated technologies to specific entry or exit doors,” Miller said.

Even though positive signs of change are on the way for physical stores, on line platforms will undergo some shifts aswell post-pandemic.

Adobe Analytics revealed US daily ecommerce sales increase by 49% in April as compared to March (before mass closure of retailers).

A natural reaction for retailers and consumers should be to shift towards digital platforms and interactions.

At this point, retailers are hit with the hard reality that digital presence is vital. Taking under consideration a rising e-commerce market and also evolving consumer trends that are drawn to the convenience online shopping and delivery offers.

Despite the pandemic highlighting the importance of ecommerce and accelerating its adoption, brick-and-mortar still remain relevant for consumers craving for interaction and the shopping experience.

What’s crucial is to understand that retailers are preparing for a wave of shoppers with a different frame of mind than before the pandemic and touchless shopping may be the answer.