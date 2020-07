‘Enter The Dragon’ actor John Saxon dies at 83

Saxon passed away Saturday at his house in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, from problems from pneumonia, Gloria Martel Saxon stated.

“I was so sure he’d hold out until his birthday — until the 5th,” Saxon informed CNN. “He was a fighter, he was a delicate, encouraging and a generous individual to not just his good friends however to a great deal of individuals that required assistance and aid.

Saxon was born Carmine Orrico in Brooklyn, New York, on August 5, 1936.

According to IMDB, Saxon starred in nearly 200 movies and TV shows after his 1954 launching, with functions on investigator programs and scaries consisting of “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”