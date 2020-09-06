Ensuring ISL participation is East Bengal’s centenary gift to fans

Playing in ISL is what countless East Bengal fans wished in their 100th year …

With East Bengal protecting Shree Cement as their financier and FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) welcoming quotes for an extra group in the Indian Super League (ISL), it is relatively specific that the Kolkata giants will ply their sell the leading department in 2020-21 season.

While Mohun Bagan reserved their ISL berth after combining with ATK, pressure from the fans was installing on East Bengal authorities to guarantee the exact same.

The chances were stacked versus them as they were having a hard time to rope in a financier which would boost their possibilities of taking part inISL Senior authorities of the club kept aiming and they knocked on the doors of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to assist them discover a financier.

Banerjee did not dissatisfy and due to her intervention, Shree Cement, among India’s most significant cement production business came on board and essentially protected the club’s participation inISL

It would have been a significant frustration for the fans and shame for the authorities if they had to continue to ply their sell the I-League while they commemorating their centenary year. Moreover, because their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan had actually currently leapt ship to ISL, the failure to do so would have rubbed …