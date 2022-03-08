Home Armenia Ensuring equal rights for women and men is one of the government’s... Armenia Ensuring equal rights for women and men is one of the government’s priorities. Nikol Pashinyan |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Ensuring equal rights for women and men is one of the government’s priorities. Nikol Pashinyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Poland backs Ki’s defense weapons, but says it will not send planes to Ukraine | Morning: Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan ․ Seyran Ohanyan was by his side every day, “like a small child, he did what I asked” ․ “Square”... Armenia Apartment prices in Yerevan have risen for a month. “People” |: Morning: Recent Posts Sony Xperia 1 II tipped to arrive later this month Why there’s ‘financial interest’ for Elon Musk to stay as Tesla CEO: Analyst It’s George W. Bush vs. Donald Trump’s GOP Hot Stock on Radar: United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) DraftKings under scrutiny after Hindenburg allegations Most Popular 8 deaths were registered in Armenia. 51 new cases of coronavirus disease were... On March 9, 51 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2803 tests were performed, 266 citizens recovered, 8 citizens... The war must end. Zelensky In a video message, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky once again called for talks to resolve the situation in Ukraine. "The war must end, we must... The horn of Nor Edesia community will be launched On March 9, at 12:00, the Aragatsotn Regional Rescue Department will conduct a training on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" in Nor Edesia community. The... There will be no light in the regions in Yerevan for up to six... For the purpose of carrying out planned repair works. Vardenyats mountain pass is closed, Lars is open The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. In Aragatsotn region, the roads leading...