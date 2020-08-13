Enrico Letta Fast Facts – CNN

By
Jasyson
-

Mother: Anna (Banchi) Letta

Marriage: Gianna Fregonara

Children: Giacomo, Lorenzo, Francesco

Education: University of Pisa, International Law, 1994; Scuola Superiore “S.Anna,” European Community Law,Ph D., 2007

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts

His uncle, Gianni Letta, was previous Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi‘s chief of personnel.

Center- leftDemocrat

.

Timeline

1991-1995 – President, European Young Christian Democrats.

1993 – Chief of personnel for Foreign Affairs Minister BeniaminoAndreatta

.

January 1997-November 1998 – Deputy secretary of the Italian People’sParty

.

1998-1999Minister of European Affairs for Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema

1999-2001Minister of Industry andCommerce

.

2001 Is chosen to Italy’s Parliament.

January 2002-May 2006Head of the Department of NationalEconomy

.

2004 Elected to the EuropeanParliament

.

2006-2008 – Secretary to the Council of Ministers for Prime Minister Romano Prodi.

October 2007-February 2009Minister of Welfare.

February 2009-October 2009Head of the National Department ofWelfare

.

November 2009-April 2013 – Deputy nationwide secretary for the DemocraticParty

.

April 28, 2013 – Is sworn in asItaly’s prime minister.
October 2, 2013 – Letta’s coalition government survives a confidence vote by a healthy margin, with 235 …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR