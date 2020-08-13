Enrico Letta Fast Facts – CNN

Mother: Anna (Banchi) Letta
Marriage: Gianna Fregonara
Children: Giacomo, Lorenzo, Francesco
Education: University of Pisa, International Law, 1994; Scuola Superiore “S.Anna,” European Community Law,Ph D., 2007
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other Facts
Center- leftDemocrat
.
Timeline
1993 – Chief of personnel for Foreign Affairs Minister BeniaminoAndreatta
.
January 1997-November 1998 – Deputy secretary of the Italian People’sParty
.
1998-1999 – Minister of European Affairs for Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema
1999-2001 – Minister of Industry andCommerce
.
2001 – Is chosen to Italy’s Parliament.
January 2002-May 2006 – Head of the Department of NationalEconomy
.
2004 – Elected to the EuropeanParliament
.
October 2007-February 2009 – Minister of Welfare.
February 2009-October 2009 – Head of the National Department ofWelfare
.
November 2009-April 2013 – Deputy nationwide secretary for the DemocraticParty
.