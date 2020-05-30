‘Enough Is Enough, We’ve Got To Vote’ Donald Trump Out Already

Jimmy Kimmel on Friday slammed Donald Trump as a “disgusting excuse for a president” and accused him of fanning the flames of the protests which have erupted following the demise of George Floyd.

“Is this who you want leading us?” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host requested viewers as he railed towards Trump’s response to Floyd’s demise in Minneapolis on Monday.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in a chilling incident that was caught on digicam.

Trump had known as the protesters “THUGS” and threatened violent retaliation from troops, warning on Twitter that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter applied a “glorifying violence” warning on the put up. (Trump later claimed he was referring to capturing on the whole, regardless that the that means of his authentic tweet is evident in context.)

“I don’t care what you are,” mentioned Kimmel. “Right, left, Republican, Democrat. I can’t imagine that there are many of us that want that.”

“Enough is enough,” the comic added. “We’ve got to vote this guy out already.”

Check out Kimmel’s monologue right here:

