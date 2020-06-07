‘Enough is enough’: the faces and voices of the Black Lives Matter protest in London | US news

Olamide, 23

I’m here because I’m tired of the way we’ve been treated all our lives, the covert racism that continues on in the UK, how we’re designed to feel as if it’s always about race, however it is always about race. We’re always oppressed, we’re always made fun of, by the way we look, by the way we do our hair and we’re meant to go on it as a tale when it’s not a joke. You’re insulting myself, my children, my culture, who I’m from, my DNA. Enough is enough, we need to change the way the government run things and the way folks are treated.