Enoch Adeboye sexism row: Why the Nigerian pastor is popular

Enoch Adeboye, much better called “Daddy Go” (Daddy General Overseer), is a Nigerian pastor enjoyed by his countless fans, however who has when again riled critics on social networks with what they state is his sexist mindset.

The 78- year-old ranks short on the flamboyance roll-call of the West African country’s mega televangelists, however he is perhaps the most popular.

He has actually headed the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for almost 40 years – and under his stewardship it has actually grown extremely.

It is uncommon to discover in Nigeria’s primarily Christian south a street without an RCCG church, some streets have 2 – and its dove logo design has actually entered into the landscape.

But the pastor’s views on marital relationship and gender functions has some eyes rolling in the age of #metoo – even in this conservative nation.

‘Marry a female who can prepare’

He has actually been active on social networks over the last years – and when he published some “lessons” for females on his spouse’s birthday in July – it grew out of control into a Twitter storm that triggered a huge discussion about feminism.