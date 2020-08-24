‘Ennahda will amend electoral law’ – Middle East Monitor

Tunisia’s Ennahda Party “will work on amending the electoral law that destabilised the political situation” in the country, Rached Ghannouchi said yesterday.

The party leader said: “If the parliament fails to give confidence to Hisham El Mechishi’s government, the country will potentially witness a power void.”

“Perhaps the logic of the necessity to give confidence to El Meshishi’s government may prevail.”

Ghannouchi stressed that “Ennahda presents a stabilising force for Tunisia, rather than a factor of disturbance,” noting that “the movement has never intended to bring down governments.”

