Enmity at the gates: Why have rock stars given up on feuding?

At first look, there’s little to unite scabrous post-punks Sleaford Mods and white-trousered indie urchins Sports Team. The former are from agitprop Venus, the latter scholar disco Mars. And but in a single essential respect they’re pure soulmates. Both have, in their very own extremely distinct and vibrant vogue, gone above and past in making an attempt to revive the proud custom of the band-vs-band feud.

They haven’t shilly-shallied on this. They have slid in, studs up, into some distinguished sacred cows. Last 12 months, Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson elicited gasps and mass fainting by questioning the credentials of sainted shirtless rockers Idles, scorning, specifically, their middle-class origins.

Not to be outdone, Sports Team, who launch their debut album Going Soft on Friday, mounted sights on James Joyce-worshipping Mercury nominees Fontaines DC. They lamented the Dubliners’ “mid-forties” viewers of “wealthy craft-ale” followers. They’ve additionally had a go at south Londoners Shame and decreed red-haired panto-pop crew HMLTD “one of the worst bands ever”.





Such jabs feels transgressive and barely thrilling. Which is clearly not the manner it was. Summer 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of Blur vs Oasis, the bitter chart feud that basically outlined Britpop.

That turned ugly – however not as ugly as Morrissey idly jesting in the Eighties about taking pictures The Cure’s Robert Smith. This prompted Smith to reply, “If Morrissey says not to eat meat, then I’m going to eat meat; that’s how much I hate Morrissey.”

The venom again then was actual, which units it other than the insults flung by Sleaford Mods and Sports Team. “We say a lot of things that are deliberately provocative,” Sports Team frontman Alex Rice mentioned lately. “We’ve always thought you should believe in your band as ‘the One’, [which means] having that slightly tribal mentally. You against the world. It matters what you think is good and what you think is bad.”

Their mudslinging is thus shot by way of with a way of humour. Clearly, their tongues have been at least partly in cheek as they lamented to Vice all “the miserable Fall knock-off stuff that’s going around at the moment”. “Camel Crew”, their 2018 single, is in the meantime regarded at taking a humorous dig at HMLTD, and their short-lived cope with Sony.

“This avant-garde is still the same,” they sing. “Go to Goldsmiths and they dye their fringes / You know they’ve made it only when they sign the rights to Sony”. Sports Team have been additionally perceived as gesturing provocatively at The 1975 by releasing a T-shirt with a typeface much like that favoured by Matty Healy and co of their album artwork.

Sleaford Mods, whose new retrospective assortment All That Glue, is contemporary on the cabinets, have against this characterised their variations with Idles as a query of sophistication and appropriation. Who will get to current themselves as the genuine voice of the streets? One-time Nottingham advantages adviser Williamson, who didn’t discover success till his forties? Or a bunch of former college students who embody a professional dentist of their ranks?

As far as Williamson is worried, the reply is evident. “I thought they were kind of a street band, there were lines like ‘Tarquin’ that would insinuate that they were knocking the middle classes, but it turns out they’re not working class,” he mentioned of Idles in a February 2019 Guardian fan interview that brought about ripples round indie-dom. “That offended me, because I then held the belief that they were appropriating, to a certain degree, a working-class voice,” he continued.

“Music can’t solve political problems. And I think their take on it is cliched, patronising, insulting and mediocre. And that’s why I have a problem with them. I take music seriously, and I’ve come from a place where this music has been created. Without that, we wouldn’t be here.”

What makes his feedback much more extraordinary is how uncommon they’re. We’re usually advised the world is angrier than at any earlier level in historical past. And it’s true that spending time on social media may be akin sticking your head in a jet afterburner. Yet that typically isn’t the case in rock. Bands at present usually tend to slap each other on the again than throw figurative brickbats.

Still, even the politest teams may be provoked, as was the case with Idles. “He’s a f***ing bully,” frontman Joe Talbot advised The Independent when requested about Williamson’s criticisms. “I’ve by no means as soon as claimed to be working class and for him to misrepresent me like that – it was disembowelling.

“This idea that I can’t speak out against austerity or food banks – that I can’t think one of the richest economies in the world having f***ing food banks is wrong – I can’t say that because I’m fortunate enough to be able to feed my child? What the f*** is wrong with the guy?”

Nonetheless, these are the exceptions. Generally, band feuds are rarer than a Jar Jar Binks cosplayer at a Star Wars conference. And when artists do have a pointy alternate of views, they’re usually of a era that grew up on that kind of factor. Which is why the latest vigorous backwards and forwards between Mark Lanegan and Liam Gallagher looks like a nostalgic throwback.

“This clown had accidentally stumbled into the high life, courtesy of his talented older brother, Noel Gallagher,” Lanegan recalled of the time his band, Screaming Trees, toured with Oasis.

“The limelight of popularity Liam basked in had evidently uncaged a monster, one without teeth or claws, but a small irritating monster nonetheless,” Lanegan wrote in his memoir Sing Backwards and Weep. “Maybe he’d been a bedwetter, s*** his pants at school or been cut from football squad as a youngster and never gotten over it.”

Lanegan wasn’t merely taking a swing at Gallagher. He had delivered an knowledgeable character assassination. He would later mood his remarks by describing Liam as “kind of an eccentric old uncle”. Nonetheless, Liam clearly wasn’t going to take all that sitting down.

“Mark Lanegan,” he tweeted. “Here’s how I saw it I asked you your bands name I was f***ing around and called it something else you being an uptight junkie and not having a sense of humour got your little grungy knickers in a twist another bulls***ter trying to sell a book LG x.”

This was a traditional old-fashioned backwards and forwards, the place no punches are pulled. And it was, if something, delicate in comparison with the rock feuds of yesteryear. Consider the unhealthy blood between Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Guns ’N’ Roses Axl Rose, sparked when Nirvana started to publicly distance themselves from Guns ’N’ Roses extra conventional model of rock.

As payback, Axl started to disparage Cobain on stage, describing him as “a f**kin’ junkie with a junkie wife”. Things got here to a head at the 1992 MTV Music Video awards, at which Rose confronted Cobain and his partner Courtney Love, saying “You shut your bitch up, or I’m taking you down to the pavement.” On stage later that night time, Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl taunted Rose by saying “Axl! Axl! Where’s Axl? Hi, Axl!” Nobody was holding again.

As lately as 15 years in the past, bands have been merrily bumping chests. Just earlier than they broke by way of, The Killers, as an example, have been drawn right into a ding-dong battle of wills with New Yorkers The Bravery, with singer Brandon Flowers saying of their rivals, “They’re signed because we’re a band.” Hitting again, The Bravery’s Sam Endicott known as Flowers “a little girl” and “a kid in a wheelchair”.

One shock is that at present feuding is extra attribute of pop – as soon as the fluffiest of genres – than rock. See, as an example, Taylor Swift vs Katy Perry or the conflict between Grimes and Azealia Banks (who claimed to have been left to her personal units when she visited the house Grimes shares with Elon Musk with a purpose to collaborate).

Even Cyndi Lauper and Madonna have been at it. In 2017, Lauper took goal at Madonna and her Women’s March on Washington speech, at which Madonna mentioned she had considered “blowing up the White House”. “I don’t think it served our purpose,” mentioned Lauper in response. “Anger is not better than clarity and humanity.”

In rock music, against this, individuals largely stroll on tippy-toes. So what has modified in the previous decade and a half? The economics of being an artist for one factor. Blur vs Oasis was soundtracked by the ringing of tills as the two teams emerged from indie obscurity to beat the charts. But many bands these days merely don’t have the cushion of not having to care what any else thinks.

1/20 Liam sides with Lewis Capaldi – June 2019 Following a spat between Noel and singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi through which Gallagher branded Capaldi as “Chewbacca”, Liam took an image with the new expertise backstage at Glastonbury to get up his brother’s nostril Lewis Capaldi / Instagram 2/20 “Fat man in an anorak” – June 2019 Responding to calls for that he play Oasis classics at his solo live shows, Noel wrote in a column in WiredUK that “If they want to hear old Oasis songs, they’re being played by a fat man in an anorak somewhere,” referring to Liam’s live shows AFP/Getty 3/20 “Never been so embarrassed for another man” – August 2019 Speaking to The Guardian about Liam’s latest efficiency at Glastonbury, Noel mentioned: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so embarrassed for a man in my entire life. He’s pulled off the incredible magic trick of making those Oasis songs sound weedy and thin. And he looked like he was having the worst day of his life, walking around in what looks like a pair of my son’s pyjamas, shouting into a mic about some perceived injustice … if you can’t sing ’em, don’t play ’em!” PA 4/20 “Noel Katie Hopkins Gallagher” – May 2015 To dismiss rumours that Oasis may return, Liam tweeted “I see Noel Katie Hopkins Gallagher is talking out of his slack arse again go and polish your SAXAPHONE Ha ha LGx” PA 5/20 “POTATO” – July 2016 Liam known as his brother a potato in quite a few tweets round this time. The assaults are regarded as in response to remarks made by Noel in an interview with the Toronto Star relating to earlier insulting tweets from Liam: “I guess it was about him staying relevant. If you’re him, what else is there to tweet about? How his spring/summer collections are doing for his clothing firm?” Liam Gallagher / Twitter 6/20 Cricket bat combat – 1995 One night time throughout recording classes for Oasis’ second album What’s The Story (Morning Glory), Liam enraged his brother when he introduced a bunch of followers to the recording session. A combat ensued when Liam refused to ask the followers to go away and Noel ended up beating his brother with a cricket bat. Journalist Paolo Hewitt took the bat house and it was later auctioned Record Mecca 7/20 “Man with a fork in a world of soup” – July 2019 Referring to a joke Noel made about him again in 2009, Liam posted a video on twitter consuming soup with a fork. Liam went on to explain Scotland as a phenomenal nation after Noel had deemed it “third-world” Liam Gallagher / Twitter 8/20 Birthday needs – May 2017 In the wake of the Manchester terror assault in 2017, Liam thought it is likely to be time to bury the hatchet and publicly wished his brother a cheerful birthday… Liam Gallagher / Twitter 9/20 “Play your songs for the kids you sad f***” – June 2017 …solely to launch a contemporary assault 5 days later after Noel did not seem at the profit live performance for victims of the assault, through which he apologised for his brother’s absence and known as him a “sad f***” PA 10/20 “I can play him like a slightly-disused arcade game” – October 2005 Following an incident the place Liam stormed off stage throughout a live performance in Italy, Noel claimed in an interview that he now not argues along with his brother about such points, as an alternative working on his psychology to “play him like a slightly-disused arcade game” Getty 11/20 “He’s the angriest man you’ll ever meet” – April 2009 Clearly close to the finish of his tether, Noel made this declare about Liam in an interview with Q journal PA 12/20 Noel leaves Oasis – August 2009 Noel lastly walked out after an argument earlier than a live performance in Paris. The remainder of the tour was cancelled and Noel issued a press release: “It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.” PA 13/20 “High Flying Turds” – July 2011 Liam welcomed Noel’s new band the High Flying Birds by calling them the “High Flying Turds” and deeming their frontman, his brother, a “S***BAG” AFP/Getty 14/20 ‘One of the greatest cocks in the universe’ – 2013 “I fucking adore him and I’d do anything for him. But the geezer that’s in this fucking business, he’s one of the biggest cocks in the universe.” – NME, June 2013 OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images 15/20 ‘Boring’ – 2011 “He’s got good songs. No balls, though. No attitude. Everyone knows what Noel Gallagher can do, and it’s great, but it’s boring. I’ve heard it all before.” – The Telegraph, November 2011 Getty Images 16/20 ‘A f***ing knobhead’ – 2008 Noel on Liam: “I read these interviews with him and I don’t know who the guy is who’s in these interviews, he seems really cool, because the guy I’ve been in a band with for the last 18 years is a fucking knobhead.” Herald Sun, October 2008 PA 17/20 ‘High Flying Smurfs’ – 2012 Liam on Noel’s band: ‘snore patrol Noel Gallaghers excessive flying smurfs who mentioned rock n roll is lifeless’ – Twitter 2012 Rex 18/20 ‘He’s truly terrified of me’ – 2005 Noel on Liam: ‘He’s truly frightened to dying of me. I can learn him and I can fucking play him like a barely disused arcade recreation. I could make him make selections that he thinks are his however actually they’re mine’ – Spin journal, 2005 Getty Images 19/20 ‘Scary clown’ – 2016 ‘Scary clown shopping for milk final seen in waitrose Maida Vale name the cops as you have been’ – Twitter 2016 BBC/screengrab 20/20 ‘I’m a c***’ Liam on himself: ‘It’s official I’m a c***’ – Twitter 2016 Getty Images

“Our peers are just really kind. There’s no, like, feuds,” The Big Moon’s Celia Archer advised The Independent. “Twenty years ago, you’d be mean about another band just because they were also being a band at the same time as you, which just seems exhausting.”

“There’s not a lot of money in it anymore,” she continued. “You can’t be inconsiderate because you cannot function. You have to be careful of each other and the people who are working for us are still not getting paid as much as they could be working for other people. Not just because we care, but you can’t, it’s untenable to do what we do without being considerate.”

When insults are flung they have a tendency to return from bands both comparatively contemporary on the scene (Sports Team) or those that have been round the block and are maybe barely jaundiced. That covers Sleaford Mods. And additionally good however dysfunctional Londoners Fat White Family, whose frontman Lias Saoudi final 12 months confessed, “Everyone thinks we’re complete c***s”.

Their fame as serial shin-kickers is effectively earned. They’ve dismissed 2018 Mercury winners Wolf Alice as “landfill indie” and threatened to hitch Isis until inoffensive funkateer Mac DeMarco “immediately withdraws from music”. When Sleaford Mods obtained the knives out for Idles, Fat White Family have been comfortable to hitch, describing Talbot and crew as a “general cultural malaise”.

“I really resent art that purports to be about saving humanity,” Saoudi advised me. “Art is always about the artist saving himself. As far as I’m concerned, if you can’t see a little bit of dirt on the artist’s soul in what they are doing … I feel I am being lied to a little.”

There is such a factor as going too far after all. It’s enjoyable to take a seat again and suppose that, even now, Matty Healy and Sports Team is likely to be on the market someplace feuding through the medium of T-shirt typefaces. The enjoyment stops when Noel Gallagher expresses in public the want that Damon Albarn would “catch Aids” as he did at the peak of the Britpop wars.

Blur vs Oasis was clearly the apex of the trendy band feud. Such was its sheer nastiness, although, it was additionally the second at which the phenomenon burned itself out (although Noel and Damon have since patched up and are at present cordial).

But have bands at present veered excessively in the wrong way? When Mark Foster of Foster the People joked in 2018 that he offers all his rejected songs to Imagine Dragons, the web firestorm was an excessive amount of. He later put out a protracted and detailed apology and appeared genuinely regretful at having advised Imagine Dragons have been something apart from geniuses.

The case can clearly be made that musician feuds have been a hangover from crueller instances and that we’re higher off with out them. And but, it’s simple {that a} well-aimed potshot can serve the very important operate of deflating an over-pumped ego. It feels vital to know, furthermore, which artists can chuckle at themselves and which may’t.

For occasion, talking to Ian McCulloch of Echo & the Bunnymen a number of years in the past, I used to be stunned that he took the alternative to have a pop off at Liam Gallagher, then fronting the disastrous Beady Eye, reasonably than his standard goal of Bono.

“I like Liam, but to be honest Beady Eye are c**p,” says McCulloch. “I think he’s in trouble. I don’t know – we’ve always got on. I liked Oasis – ‘Champagne Supernova’ is a classic. At the moment he looks like a fish out of water. He should have bided his time and thought a little bit more about lyrics that might be worth writing. ‘The roller – I’m the roller’? I feel for him. He’s never been the greatest frontman in the world.”

It took a full 5 months for Liam to catch up with the feedback. Then, as was the custom even in 2012, he took to Twitter.

“Ian McCulloch you wanna watch what [you’re] saying about my lyrics,” he wrote. “Or I will come and tattoo them on your forehead.”





Perhaps Liam’s emotions have been genuinely harm. Or is it extra probably that he understood that as a rock star a part of his job includes partaking in puerile back-and-forths along with his friends? Surveying the rock scene of 2020, it’s tempting to conclude that only a sprinkling of that sledgehammer brio wouldn’t go amiss.

Sports Team and Sleaford Mods have set the ball rolling and restored some mischievous enjoyable to the indie scene. But there’s a lengthy method to journey earlier than we return to the golden age of artists firing slings and arrows in public. As post-grunge songwriter Liz Phair commented when Mark Foster apologised to Imagine Dragons, “The 1970s called. They want us to get our s*** together with band names. Also, our band fights suck.”