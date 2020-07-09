Enloe students develop app to help prevent sports injuries :: WRAL.com

— Around 90% of highschool students will expertise a sports damage, and greater than half of these are preventable, analysis exhibits.

A workforce of Enloe Magnet High School students determined to be a part of the answer to these preventable injuries by creating an app that helped training highschool students on their sports injuries — Sports MAN.

MAN stands for Medical Assistance Needed.

The app opens and asks questions like, “What symptoms are you experiencing?” to help give athletes a transparent analysis.

One of the app builders, Rishir Reddy, mentioned there is a crucial disclaimer included with the app.

“If there’s a medical professional, you should consult them. This is for emergencies only,” Reddy mentioned.

Reddy and his fellow app developer, Likith Solasa, entered their app within the 2020 Lenovo Mobile App Challenge.

More than 5,000 groups from 21 states competed within the problem.

The competitors has been narrowed down to the highest 5 apps. Two scholar groups from Enloe’s Bioscience Academy made it to the finals.

The different app which made it to the highest known as AidDHD, an app designed to help kids battling consideration deficit hyperactivity dysfunction.

The two Enloe groups are a bit fearful that their associates will likely be compelled to break up their vote.

“We’ve got a lot of people who would like to vote for both of us and everyone only gets a single vote,” Solasa mentioned.

Voting for the fan favorite in the Lenovo Mobile App challenge ends on July 13. The winner will likely be introduced July 14.