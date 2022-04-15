He was a bird, he had to sing. With the chirping, the roar of the river, the scent of flowers, the breeze of the breeze, the memory of the sunny days you lived and the rebellious love that crushes and destroys all your bitterness, there is no shot, no hunter, and you throw your heart into the center of the universe. , tick, and the blood that beats under the beats becomes light, song…

What a colorful, life-giving world the creature inspired by Hrant Tadevosyan’s brush is, how much sun and love there is. Do you want to get out of these encirclements that surround you and go and quietly lie down in its green fields, in bloom, next to the dawn girls, staring at the honeymoon moon… The greatest gift a person has is love, divine, radiant love with its creative charm, splendor …

At first glance, it seems that the abundance of bright colors in a whirlwind of nature should not allow you to approach the poetic perceptions of the artist, and soft, ethereal emotions will remain out of your sight, within the limits of your knowledge and perception…

But the mastery of the artist does not push you to arbitrary thoughts and unknowingly puts in your palm a single key of all locks – love, and you open the doors of his inner world and follow his tales.

Here, Hrant Tadevosyan’s large album of paintings is an invitation to one of the best artists of our time to be introduced to the colorful world, to be amazed by the originality and freshness of the images, to forget the fairy-tale carpet soaring in the skies of your childhood. The temple of the spirit of our wise and enlightened nation created by God will come through the paintings of the talented artist Hrant Tadevosyan…

Khachik MANUKYAN

poet

“Aravot” daily

14.04.2022: